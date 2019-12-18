JOHN McGreal believes taking on Manchester United at Old Trafford tonight is the perfect platform for Colchester United to showcase themselves as a club.

The U's take on their illustrious hosts in a Carabao Cup quarter-final, looking to add Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to their list of Premier League scalps in this season's competition.

Colchester have already beaten Spurs and Crystal Palace on the way to booking a last-eight meeting with the Devils.

And as the U's prepare for one of the biggest games in their history, head coach McGreal says it is an opportunity for them to show what they are all about on the big stage.

McGreal said: "You have to take this game in isolation and it's a one-off game.

"It's been so many years since we've been in the quarter-finals.

"It's a fantastic draw for the club, with the money that it's going to bring in but also highlighting what kind of club we are as well.

"It's brilliant for the fans and I've got loads of mates of mine from over Suffolk way going up on minibuses.

"It's the whole area taking this on board and we want them to go and enjoy themselves.

"It's a brilliant achievement by the players to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals but it goes hand in hand with the club and the fans.

"Steve (Ball) and I give simple instructions to go out and try and win games of football.

"We've had to have a little bit of lady luck on our side to get through a couple of the big ties we've already had, there's no question about that.

"We'll need a large slice against Manchester United and it's a fantastic occasion.

"We'll set out what we're looking to try and achieve in a game of football.

"That's what we've done in the past and that's what we'll try and do again.

"There's no fear there and the boys are really looking forward to the occasion."

McGreal has some tough decisions to make, ahead of the quarter-final.

He is set to leave it late to decide whether or not Courtney Senior is fit enough to feature, after the winger limped out of Colchester's 2-2 draw at Scunthorpe United last weekend with a quad injury.

Both Jevani Brown and Ben Stevenson failed to make the U's 18 for their trip to Glanford Park and McGreal has some more difficult selection choices to make.

"Players are desperate to be involved," said McGreal.

"The boys who were injured at the weekend have already declared themselves fit, which I'll take with a bit of a pinch of salt because sometimes, you have to think of the bigger picture.

"But everyone wants to be involved but we can only play so many and we can only take so many so decisions will have to be made.

"We have to be professional and try and pick a team that's best for the club, in any given game - Manchester United is no different to the likes of Scunthorpe and Salford."

For some of Colchester's players, this will be the biggest game of their careers to date.

They will take on a United side who lie sixth in the Premier League and are unbeaten in their last five matches, in all competitions.

McGreal said: "With the form that Manchester United are in at the minute, we're going to have to be mentally prepared to take on a huge crowd, the name of Manchester United and also the stadium.

"You have to contend with that straight away, before you even deal with the ball and the opposition.

"We've been able to do it throughout the competition and we're hoping to do it again.

"You want to try and keep your standards the same but when you're coming up against top-quality opposition, you have to try and tweak one or two things because otherwise, they can pick you apart.

"We have to try and hit our targets within the game - that's the biggest thing that we've got to try and do and see where that takes us.

"You need to be switched on and you don't want to concede early on.

"But even when you start thinking about certain names like (Anthony) Martial, there's a lot of permutations for Ole that he can change around.

"One thing they have got is tons of pace throughout the pitch, including their full-back areas.

"We know we're going to be tested from minute one right the way through.

"But hopefully, we can put a plan together to try and achieve what we want to achieve in the game.

"Me, Steve (Ball) and Griff (Performance Analyst Dan Griffiths) have gone into in-depth what Man United are capable of doing.

"They've hit form of late, there's no question about it and they've had a couple of big wins.

"Different players can come into different positions but they tend to be one shape, from the beginning of the season to where they are now.

"They've changed one or two things but it's tended to be a bit of a 4-3-3 and we know that it's going to be an out and out tough match for us.

"We have to go in there and try and enjoy the occasion - that's the biggest thing but we don't want to turn up and be a spare part, because we've done ourselves a lot of justice in the competition.

"We have our own targets that we want to try and hit in the game and that's what we'll be trying to do.

"They're on TV every week - you know what you're going to get.

"We may throw in one or two surprises but I'm sure they'll definitely do their homework on us."