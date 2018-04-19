A TEENAGER has appeared in court once again charged with the murder of John Pordage.

Bradley Blundell, 18, of Cromwell Close, Boreham, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court via video link this morning.

He is charged with the murder of John Pordage, 34, raised in South Woodham Ferrers, who died after being fatally shot outside a BP garage in Great Baddow in August last year.

Blundell did not enter a plea, speaking only to confirm his name.

He is also charged with perverting the course of justice, handling stolen goods and the possession of a firearm with intent to cause harm in relation to the incident.

He will appear at crown court again on May 16 for a plea and trial preparation hearing. A provisional trial date has been set for October 15.