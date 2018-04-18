A TEENAGE man has appeared in court charged with the murder of John Pordage.

Mr Pordage, 34, who grew up in South Woodham Ferrers, was fatally shot outside a BP garage in Baddow Road, Great Baddow, on August 5 last year.

Ambulances were called but Mr Pordage later died of his injuries in hospital on the same night.

Bradley Blundell, 18, of Cromwell Close, Boreham, has been charged with murder after a police investigation following his arrest at a police station in Amsterdam on March 31.

He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrate’s Court this morning, where he wore a green Nike tracksuit.

Blundell spoke only to confirm his name, age, nationality and address during the hearing which lasted a few minutes.

He is additionally charged with possession of a fire arm with the intent to cause harm, perverting the course of justice and handling stolen goods in relation to the incident.

He did not enter any plea.

Blundell has also been charged with the possession with the intent to supply Class A drugs and possessing knives which are unrelated to the incident and will be handled at a later date.

The charges were ruled to be too serious to be handled by the magistrate’s court and was referred to crown court.

Blundell is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrate’s Court tomorrow morning for a plea hearing.