A man has been charged with a number of robbery and weapons offences across Essex.

David Wrenn, 28, of Saddleworth Road, Romford, was arrested on Sunday in connection with a number of robberies at Co-op stores.

Wrenn has been charged with robbery at TN News, in Baddow Road, Chelmsford, on April 3 and a robbery at Co-op in Stock Road, Billericay, on April 6.

He has also been charged with robberies at Co-op in Broadway, Silver End, on April 4, robbery at Co-op Local in Coopers Lane, Clacton, on April 2, robbery at a Premier Store in Hythe Quay, Colchester, on April 5.

As well as robbery Wrenn has been charged with attempted robbery at Appans Superstore in Kiln Road, Benfleet, on March 30 and at Co-op, in Laburnum Close, Ipswich, on April 5.

Wrenn has also been charged with seven counts of possession of a knife or bladed article in a public place and one count of possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today, Tuesday, April 10.