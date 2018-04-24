A lorry driver was robbed at gunpoint whilst parked in a lay-by off the A12 in Witham.

Police are appealing for information following the robbery, which took place on Monday evening at around 11.30pm on the southbound side of the busy dual carriageway.

Two men dressed in dark clothing and with their faces covered, approached a lorry which was parked near to Little Braxted Lane, Rivenhall.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “One of the men, who was described by the victim as being around 5ft 6ins and in his early to mid-30s, threatened the lorry driver with what was believed to be a handgun, whilst the second man broke into the vehicle trailer.

“No one was injured during the incident and investigations are ongoing into whether anything was stolen. ”

Witnesses or anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident and has dashcam footage, are asked to contact Dc Joanne Barlow-truss on 101, quoting incident 1314 of April 23.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The A12 was partially closed northbound on Monday evening for roadworks.