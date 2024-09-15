McCann, 34, rose to fame on TOWIE, appearing on the show between 2013 and 2016.

Since then she has gone on to forge a successful TV career having made appearances on shows including This Morning, Loose Women, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Back in 2017, McCann launched her own reality series titled First Time Mum - later renamed My Family and Me.

Ferne McCann make 'difficult decision' to quit ITV show

McCann returns with a new series of My Family and Me on ITVBe this week, however it will be her last, the 34-year-old revealed on Sunday (September 15).

In a post on Instagram, she said: "After an incredible 13 series I have made the very difficult decision that this series of @fernemyfamandme will be my last."

McCann started by saying a "huge, huge" thank you to all the people that had watched the show and "been on our family journey with us".



The TV star continued: "This show has been such an incredible part of my life for the last seven years and what a ride it has been filming from being pregnant with Sunday to now.

"Your support and loyalty to me and my family has, at times, lifted me more than you will ever know. Thank you.



"From the day I started filming I have poured my heart and soul in to the series. I genuinely feel like I’ve laughed, cried, loved and lived with you, sharing all the ups and downs."

Ferne McCann says she is stepping away from My Family and Me after 13 series. (Image: ITV) McCann said the decision to quit the show "hasnt been an easy one" but it felt like the "right time for a change".

She added: "I made this decision with my children (especially Sunday who has been on this full journey with me) in mind.

"They are my absolute priority and Sunday is now at an age where she is very much her own little person and I want her to go out there and take her own path."

She also hailed ITV staff as “incredible”, saying they "have become part of the family too".

McCann said: "It’s not lost on me how incredible this has been and I will cherish these memories and moments that I have been lucky enough to have captured forever.



"I am eternally grateful to every single person who has watched the show, supported us and been there through it all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

McCann shares a baby girl named Finty with her fiancé, property developer Lorri Haines.

She also has an older daughter, Sunday, with ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins.

Collins was handed a 20-year jail sentence in December 2017 for carrying out an acid attack in a packed nightclub.

The 13th and final series of Ferne McCann's My Family and Me starts Wednesday (September 18) on ITVBe and ITVX at 9pm.