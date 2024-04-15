The 34-year-old was speaking to Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on ITV's This Morning about Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue, which started last week.

The show sees Solomon and her team come to the rescue of homeowners "who have been left high and dry by builders".

On the Radio Times, it adds: "She also upscales her own building skills, mastering everything from plumbing to micro-cementing."

Solomon mentioned on This Morning how she got stuck in with plenty of the work on the show, but was quite nervous about completing one specific task.

Stacey Solomon nervous to plumb sink on Renovation Rescue

Solomon sang the praises of the show's resident builder Aggy who helps sort out the trickier tasks.

On This Morning she explained: "That's why we really wanted Aggy, who is a professional builder who has got all the expertise to go that next level and teach you the DIY that even I would be scared of, which was fun to learn.

"Like plumbing in that sink, I was nervous to do. I've never done anything like that."

Deeley jumped in to say she had done a great job, with Solomon adding she never thought it would be "accessible" to someone like her.

She went on: "I think a lot of the time we think that it's impossible unless you've studied it and know everything about it, but actually Aggy showed us that there are some basics in plumbing that you can do and wouldn't need to get the sort of £150 callout for.

"That is what the show's about basically, is giving people that knowledge and hopefully empowering people to feel like 'If I can't afford it or want to do this myself because I'm scared of letting people in I absolutely can'".

Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue airs on Wednesday evenings at 9pm on Channel 4 and This Morning airs on ITV1 weekdays from 10am.