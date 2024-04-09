The Loose Women star is known not only for her expert cleaning tips around Pickle Cottage but also for cheap and easy renovating hacks to help budding homeowners complete their dream properties.

In a statement, Stacey said: “From an early age, my dad taught me DIY and the importance of fixing things yourself where you can. I still find it so satisfying to build or repair around the house and it saves loads of money.

“Too many people are ripped off by bad builders costing them their hard-earned cash and leaving them in chaos. So I’m teaching them the DIY skills they need to save money and get their builds back on track."

What is Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue about?





The Radio Times summary explains: “Stacey shares her infectious enthusiasm for DIY and her clever money-saving design tips, helping families salvage their half-built home without breaking the bank.

“Stacey also upscales her own building skills, mastering everything from plumbing to micro-cementing, and puts all this building knowledge into practice at her own family home, Pickle Cottage.”

The first episode will feature Erick and Caroline's 1980s bungalow extension in Enfield which has left them “seriously out of pocket and downhearted.”

Radio Times adds: “They had a vision of a 'Japandi' - a Japanese/Scandinavian-inspired open-plan kitchen, dining and living area and a colourful bedroom. But it's in jeopardy after they lost tens of thousands of pounds on building work that had to be re-done, leaving them facing a massive overspend.

“Stacey's determined to help them realise their dream, by showing them how to tackle jobs themselves to help them save money.”

Channel 4 viewers will also see Stacey making a start on her own DIY project, as she begins to build a wall in her garage to separate her home gym from her husband Joe Swash's fishing gear.

Radio Times continued: “Then she helps Erick and Caroline get to grips with plumbing, floor-fitting and laying decking. And she also brings them beautiful, achievable DIY design ideas including a stunning oak-panelled room divider and a striking colour-blocking paint scheme for their bedroom.”

How to watch Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue

The first episode of Stacey Solmon’s Renovation Rescue will air on Channel 4 from Wednesday, April 10 at 9pm.

There will be six episodes in total, which will be on TV every following Wednesday and all are one hour long.

This new renovation series comes from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

All episodes will be able to watch on-demand too.