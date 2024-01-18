In the new series, six families will battle with their emotions as they attempt to let go of some of their possessions and declutter their homes.

Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon will be joined by her crew, organiser Dilly, carpenter Rob and cleaner Iwan, to help the six new families transform their homes in a week.

The families will aim to get rid of half their clutter and viewers will get to know the stories behind their belongings.

🏠 "It’s such a privilege to support each family, transforming their homes and lives"



Stacey Solomon and her crew - organiser Dilly, carpenter Rob and cleaner Iwan are back for a fourth series of Sort Your Life Out!



Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/rFJMVoTjz2 pic.twitter.com/RsrZenAdKb — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) January 18, 2024

The series is set to feature emotional moments as they wade through their most treasured items and decide which things to let go of.

Once each family has whittled their possessions down to the must-keeps, key sentimental pieces are upcycled before the home is re-decorated and re-purposed by Stacey and her team, ready for the huge reveals.

Viewers can look forward to “some very special makeovers” from a children’s reading den, a home office completely hidden within a living room to a garage turned into a dance space for teenage girls.

How to get rid of mould in your home

The series will consist of six 60-minute episodes and it will air on BBC One and iPlayer although the release date has not been confirmed just yet.

BBC Commissioning Editor, Beejal-Maya Patel says; “I’m so excited that Sort Your Life Out will soon be back on our screens. It just brings so much joy with its magical transformations and essential tips, hacks and tricks for our audience.

Recommended reading:

“Stacey and the team do such an incredible job in helping families change their lives for the better and the new series promises even more heart-warming reveals. I am thrilled to see it return for a fourth series.”

Stacey says; “I’m so happy that Sort Your Life Out is back with even more life-changing declutters! We meet six amazing families who each have a different story that has brought them to us, whether that’s family loss or the cost-of-living crisis.

“Together, we create smart storage solutions, organise the mess, and let go of belongings that are holding them back. It’s such a privilege to support each family, transforming their homes and lives. Join us, and you might even be inspired to do your own big spring clean… I know I have been!”