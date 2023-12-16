This special episode will see the new-look DIY SOS team assist with a mental health community project in Harlow, Essex.

Nick Knowles and the DIY SOS team will be joined by several EastEnders stars as they help Butterfly Effect Well-Being, founded by Angela Hannibal.

Perry Fenwick (right) will be one of the EastEnders stars joining Nick Knowles (right) and the DIY SOS team in the Christmas special. (Image: BBC)

Hannibal started Butterfly Effect Well-Being following the tragic loss of her mother to suicide.

Her goal was to create a supportive community for individuals facing mental health challenges.

Until recently, the Butterfly Effect Well-Being has operated out of a cramped portacabin.

In desperate need for a new space, Butterfly Effect Well-Being were offered the use of an empty building by the local council, but it was in a state of disrepair and needed extensive internal and external works to make it fit for purpose.

EastEnders stars join forces with Nick Knowles and DIY SOS team

Trading Albert Square for an Essex building site, Colin Salmon (George Knight), Perry Fenwick (Billy Mitchell), Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) and several other EastEnders cast members, will join the DIY SOS team in Monday's Christmas special and get stuck in to help rebuild this much-needed space.

With Billy away the electricians get desperate, just be sure to return his hard hat unharmed Perry!

Tune In Monday 18th December at 20:00 for the next exciting installment of... DIY SOS THE BIG BUILD CHRISTMAS SPECIAL!!! pic.twitter.com/jOqsETt7Hg — DIY SOS (@DIYSOS) December 15, 2023

Fenwick said: “It was an absolute privilege to take part in this special project for DIY SOS.

"The team really do amazing work, and to see that first hand, and to contribute to a very deserving cause for the Harlow Community project was brilliant and very humbling.”

Nick Knowles added: "Working alongside our EastEnders friends was an absolute pleasure – they rolled up their sleeves and got down to business.

"We're forever grateful for the incredible army of volunteers who dedicate their time, enabling us to deliver such crucial projects.

"I'm thrilled that during this festive season, we can make a positive impact, and this build will hopefully support Hannibal in continuing the brilliant work she does."

During the Christmas season, when celebrations can bring about feelings of loneliness for some, Butterfly Effect Well-Being steps in to provide support and sense of belonging for people in Harlow.

Reflecting on the significance of the build, Angela said: "It means we can help so many more people, and we can also have separate rooms for the different activities we do.

"The kitchen is an absolute lifesaver to our users, as we can now offer food, and we are open on Christmas day for those that may have otherwise be by themselves.”

When to watch the DIY SOS EastEnders Christmas special

You won't have to wait long to see this special DIY SOS, EastEnders Christmas team up.

DIY SOS EastEnders Christmas special airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday, December 18 at 8pm.