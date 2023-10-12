It comes as many fans of the decluttering show took to X, formally Twitter, to complain that there is no new episode this week.

With hopes high that they would be in for another family having their home cleaned and sorted, viewers were disappointed to discover it was a repeat.

The repeat, of the first episode of the second series saw many viewers 'turn over' channels after noticing the change in the show starring Stacey Solomon.

Stacey Solomon Sort Your Life Out viewers 'livid' over repeat

The confusion from viewers came after previous weeks of the show, starring Solomon saw new episodes from series three air.

But now, after discovering it was a repeat, viewers have taken to social media to share their complaints.

As one X user said: "All ready for #sortyourlifeout & it’s a repeat & yes I have watched them all so turning over to @itv & #Prideofbritain."

Some viewers were 'upset' with the BBC. (Image: BBC/Optomen TV)

Another called out the BBC on using 'recycling skills', saying: "@bbcone demonstrating its recycling skills by sneaking in repeats of #SortYourLifeOut its prime time tv and we’re being shown repeats."

Other Sort Your Life Out viewers were upset at the BBC, sharing: "@BBCOne so upset you’re playing a repeat of #sortyourlifeout."

One fan of Solomon's show said it was "annoying" saying: "It’s so annoying when they start a new series then continue it with repeats without warning! Repair Shop does the same! #sortyourlifeout."