The couple who are parents to Arthur and Dorothy shared their “exciting announcement" in an Instagram post to their 476k followers.

They said: “It’s been some months in the planning and we are delighted to finally announce that we are Coming to America!! And Canada this February 2024 with our Dare To Do It Tour!



“The excitement is tangible and Arthur & Dorothy have already started packing!

“Touring is like a dream come true for our family. We get to meet many of you that have been on our journey since day one and in between we get to see places we could never have imagined!“In tour world, where shows are often booked years in advance, February 2024 is literally around the corner. The tour being so soon, did mean many of our chosen locations simply had no availability, so this will be a shorter tour, but that does means that we will just have to come back!” Dick and Angel added: “Tickets are on pre-order until this Friday 15th when they go on sale to a wider audience and before anyone checks, the answer is 100% yes, we will most certainly be doing our meet & greets! Try stopping us!”

It comes as the Channel 4 stars said they had "parted ways" with the broadcaster earlier this year after seven years of the popular renovation series.

Escape to the Chateau followed Dick and Angel restore a 19th-century Chateau de la Motte Husson in France.

Together, they transformed the building into a family home and wedding venue after moving from Essex in 2015.

Escape to the Chateau’s Dick and Angel ‘parted ways with Channel 4’

Confirming they will not be starring in any more series of Escape to the Chateau back in May this year, the couple shared a collage of pictures from their time on the programme, thanking fans for “inviting us into your living room”.

The statement on Instagram continued: “It was a Strawbridge Family decision early last year to conclude Escape To The Chateau, but we have loved every moment and, despite the many challenges, we refused to give up on our dream, and in doing so have filled the chateau with love and laughter, and, most importantly, have created the most wonderful home for our family.”

Dick and Angel also referred to reports that their exit from Channel 4 was amid claims of clashes on set between the pair and production staff.

“We know there are lots of stories in the press right now. It’s not worth us even trying to comment or give context, because anything can be made into a good headline,” the statement also said.

Johnny Depp secretly had scents designed for each of his characters over the last 12 years

It continued: “There are two sides to every story and from the incredible support we have received, most of you know that.

“We are proud of who we are, and we feel we must do what we believe to be correct, that is in fact what kept Escape To The Chateau unique, and whilst we have indeed parted ways with Channel 4, we are hugely grateful to them and their teams for their support and creativity over the years.

“The future truly could not look more exciting and we thank you for your continued love and support.”

A spokesperson for Channel 4 previously said it is taking an “active role in challenging unacceptable behaviour in our industry."

The statement added: “Following a review of our processes in 2021 we have made it easier to raise complaints both formally and informally.

“We require all our production partners to follow our Supplier Code of Conduct and when concerns are raised with us, they will be taken seriously and action will happen to ensure they are investigated and addressed appropriately.

“There is always more to do and alongside our suppliers we are committed to building safe, inclusive and professional working environments.”