The X Factor star told The Sun at the National Television Awards (NTAs) earlier in the week and revealed why he is "gutted” about the news.

The 39-year-old presenter said: "Presenting is something I have always loved doing. Starstruck was amazing but that isn’t coming back.

"I am gutted it is such a great show. In this game, things change so quickly. The ratings did really well but in terms of money and stuff like that, it just didn’t work."

Starstruck previously aired on ITV1 during Saturday nights over two seasons and was a modern twist on Stars In Their Eyes.

The entertainment show saw superfans transform into their idols to perform a special routine in front of judges Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, Sheridan Smith (2022), Shania Twain (2023), guest Ronan Keating and Jason Manford.

The winners who impersonated their musical icon the best in each series took home a £50,000 cash prize.

Olly who recently married his long-term girlfriend Amelia Tank also spoke to reporters at the newspaper about the return of The X Factor which last aired in 2018, saying: "I love any show that gives people a crack at this industry. If it wasn’t for that show I wouldn’t be here.

"Me and Simon are great, it’s been a long time. Whether it’s The X Factor or The Voice, there are so many voices that need to be heard. Working on The Voice for me has always been an honour."

Another ITV programme highlighting some of the nation's most talented singers also won’t be returning to our TV screens any time soon.

ITV recently said The Voice Kids will be “taking a break” after seven series since first launching in 2017 as a spin-off of the popular adult version of the singing competition.

The junior edition searched for new singing talent aged between seven and 14.

Pop star Pixie Lott, McFly’s Danny Jones and US rapper Will.i.am have featured on the judging panel since the beginning – as well as host Emma Willis.

The fourth chair has been occupied by a number of stars including Jessie J, Paloma Faith and Melanie C, with Boyzone singer Ronan Keating completing the line-up last year.

An ITV spokesperson said: “After seven fantastic series on ITV1 and ITVX, The Voice Kids is taking a break in 2024.

“We’re working with Lifted Entertainment on The Voice UK for 2024 and development of The Voice branded specials.”

ITV will continue to produce the adult edition of The Voice UK, which also features Will.i.am on the judging panel alongside Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie.