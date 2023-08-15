The 37-year-old is known for her talented numeracy skills on the Channel 4 show but she now suggests saying “I can’t do maths” could create “negative feelings and fear” towards the subject for young ones.

Rachel shares two children with former Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev and knows all too well about the roles and responsibilities of raising a family.

Talking about her concerns on the Spinning Plates podcast with fellow mum and host Sophie Ellis-Bextor, she explained: "I think it's really important to be positive about it in the same way you wouldn't proudly say, 'I can't read,' don't say, 'I can't do maths,' it's just, 'I can't do it yet'.

“Even if you're going in and trying to help your kids, over the pandemic more people were having to do more maths to a higher level than they did before, as they were helping their kids for obvious reasons.

“You can go back and learn it together and if you're asking questions, great, it's a learning opportunity."

Rachel went on to speak about the “problems” the UK faces with the subject of maths, adding: "We do have a problem in the UK with numeracy, 50% of adults are at the level you'd expect of an 11-year-old.

“Again, it's lower for women and we're passing on negative feelings and fear of it to kids and I think we need to change the way we speak about it, change the attitude and not be scared of it and not feel intimidated and just give it a go."

I speak with the self-confessed 'proper maths geek' @RachelRileyRR, who picked up her MBE for services to Holocaust Education.



We met on @bbcstrictly over 10 years ago, where she met her future husband, Pasha. They now have two children together: https://t.co/XM3nTe58hD pic.twitter.com/DonlbREkbt — Sophie Ellis-Bextor (@SophieEB) August 14, 2023

Strictly’s Rachel Riley receives an MBE at the grounds of Windsor Castle

Rachel was recently awarded the prestigious award for her continued work in raising awareness of the Holocaust and combating anti-semitism.

She was previously acknowledged for her services to Holocaust education as an avid campaigner in the New Year Honours list.

Posting on Twitter after the announcement, she said: “Incredibly proud to have just been awarded an MBE for services to Holocaust education.

“Grateful to everyone who has sent well wishes and support over the years.

“This is very much shared with so many people who also dedicate their time and energy to fighting anti-Jewish racism.”