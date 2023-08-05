Bear was found guilty of voyeurism, disclosing private sexual images without consent and breach of bail conditions and was jailed for 21 months

The disgraced reality TV star was ordered to pay the highest ever awarded fee in an image abuse case - at his sentencing in March.

Months after the trial, Bear, 32, has now decided to sell his Essex pad for £525,000 on Rightmove.

The property is thought to be home to Stephen's wife-to-be Jessica Smith, who has continued to stand by her man despite his jailing, posting videos of visits to prison on TikTok.

Stephen's ex, Georgia, who waived her anonymity during the case, won her civil claim against the 32-year-old after he uploaded a video of her engaged in sexual intercourse.

Acknowledging the extreme distress caused by Bear’s actions, the court awarded Georgia a sum of £207,900 in damages.

Former Love Island star Georgia said this week she feared she'd never receive the money from Bear.

"I have mixed emotions right now," Georgia told Rachel Johnson's Difficult Women podcast.

"I have a lot of people who are really excited about the reward. It's the biggest reward of image-based sex abuse in Britain, however, there are a few things going on behind closed doors.

"It means potentially it's going to be hard for me to see any of that money. At the moment although I should be celebrating and other people are celebrating for me, I'm not so hopeful about getting my hands on any of it."

Bear's eight companies are said to have 'collapsed' since being imprisoned. While the Rolls Royce he drove to his court case every day was revealed to be a rental with his Rolex watches also fake.

After winning her civil claim, Georgia said: "I couldn’t be more thankful to everyone who has helped support my civil claim, which after almost 3 years has finally been settled."

The former TOWIE star said she would be donating part of her sum to a number of charities that supported her throughout her ordeal, which she previously described as the 'darkest time' of her life.