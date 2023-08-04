The quiz master left the show after 13 years, with his final episode airing in September last year.

The 52-year-old has since continued to host his own show titled Richard Osman’s House of Games.

However, he isn’t the only one in his family who is in the celebrity limelight, as the author recently revealed his brother may be a name many people recognise.

Who is Richard Osman’s brother?





Richard's older brother Mat Osman will probably be known to music fans around the nation (and even the world).

Mat is a bass guitarist and founding member of the 80s band Suede, one of the biggest Britpop groups in history.

Speaking on The Douglas Anderson Show, Richard explained how he used to hear Mat recording music demos at their childhood home as a teenager.

He added: “I have always been a fan. And then it broke for them very, very big in the early 90s, and it was amazing."

When rock band Suede initially broke up in 2003, Mat began providing music for TV, including much-loved shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, The Marriage Ref and You Have Been Watching, The Mirror reports.

He returned to play with the group when the band reformed again in 2010, but he has also become an author just like Richard, publishing books such as The Ruins.

Richard Osman appears on Who Do You Think You Are

Richard delved deep into his Brighton family roots last night (August 3) on BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are.

In a shocking discovery, he found that one of his ancestors turned “amateur sleuth” and ended up entangled in one of Brighton’s most notorious murder trials, reports the BBC.

Crime writer Richard known for The Thursday Murder Club book series also investigated his grandfather’s career in the army.

He learned why it gave him a “profound belief” in the power of education, which he passed on to his grandson.

You can watch Richard Osman discover his family history on Who Do You Think You Are on the BBC iPlayer if you missed last night’s episode.