Previously, Channel 4 cut ties with the couple after an internal review was launched.

According to reports, it was alleged that the pair clashed with producers with one source telling reporters: "There has been a deteriorating relationship between Two Rivers and Dick and Angel’s Chateau TV for various reasons and it all came to a head."

Of the decision, Channel 4 said: "Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future."

Escape To The Chateau follows the couple and their family as they trade in their two-bed flat in Essex for a dilapidated French chateau.

Following this major development, it appears that the couple are winding down their Chateau business after applying for a 'voluntary strike off' from the register at Company House.

The Mirror reported that the application for Chateau-de-la-Motte Husson Limited was signed on May 9 by Dick and Angel Strawbridge.

This first notice for the striking off was given on May 23 with the company likely to be dissolved in two months' time.

On the pair's limited company website, it states: "We are currently on a two-year weddings ‘catch-up’, we will reopen enquiries as soon as we can!"

This comes as services like the Chateau Under The Stars experience was marked as "currently unavailable".

Escape To The Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge release statement after being dropped by Channel 4

After revelations that Channel 4 and Two Rivers Media would not be working with them in future on the show, the couple from Essex released a statement on Instagram.

They said: "Thank you for inviting us into your living rooms. You have watched our children grow up and shared our adventures. It was a Strawbridge Family decision early last year to conclude ‘Escape to the Chateau’, but we have loved every moment and, despite the many challenges, we refused to give up on our dream, and in doing so have filled the chateau with love and laughter, and, most importantly, have created the most wonderful home for our family.

"We know there are lots of stories in the press right now. It’s not worth us even trying to comment or give context, because anything can be made into a good headline. We understand. There are two sides to every story and from the incredible support we have received, most of you know that.

"We are proud of who we are, and we feel we must do what we believe to be correct, that is in fact what kept Escape to the Chateau unique, and whilst we have indeed parted ways with Channel 4, we are hugely grateful to them and their teams for their support and creativity over the years.

"The future truly could not look more exciting and we thank you for your continued love and support. Dick & Angel Xxx."