It was also revealed that his dad was also a professional footballer in the 1990s, playing for Graham Taylor's Watford.

This comes after the new series of summer Love Island started on Monday (June 5) with 10 initial contestants entering the Majorca villa.

Since then, Love Island has had drama a-plenty after two bombshells (Zachariah and Whitney) rocked the villa.

Who is Love Island star Tyrique Hyde's famous footballer dad?





Tyrique Hyde's dad Micah Hyde was in the premier league “around the turn of the century after winning promotion with Graham Taylor’s Watford in 1999”, reports the Daily Star.

He had around 250 appearances for the Hornets and spent time at Burnley and Peterborough.

Micah decided to play for Jamaica at an international level and made 17 appearances between 2001 and 2004.

Since 2020, he has managed the under-18s Queen's Park Rangers team.

What team does Love Island contestant Tyrique Hyde play for?





Tyrique Hyde plays for Lewes FC in East Essex, taking on a midfielder role and has made a number of appearances for the football club.

Lewes FC was established in 1885 and is a community club, competing in the Isthmian League.

The semi-professional team's stadium is known as the Drip Pan and is managed by Tony Russell.

Love Island continues from 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX.