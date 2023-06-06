The show returned for the summer last night (June 6) as a group of singletons hope to find love and win a £50,000 prize money in eight weeks’ time.

The semi-professional footballer from Essex was coupled up with Glasgow’s Ella Thomas as host Maya Jama revealed the public had chosen who they want to be paired up with at the start of the show.

ITV viewers soon learned that the duo in fact know each other on the outside as they had previously “met in London” but Ella was convinced 24-year-old Tyrique was pretending he didn’t recognise her until she told him she used to have blonde hair.

Tyrique also told his fellow islanders that he is deaf in his right ear.

Who is Love Island contestant Tyrique Hyde’s famous dad?





It seems footballing talent runs in the family as Tyrique’s dad is none other than an ex-premier league star.

His dad Micah Hyde was in the premier league “around the turn of the century after winning promotion with Graham Taylor’s Watford in 1999”, reports the Daily Star.

He had around 250 appearances for the Hornets and spent time at Burnley and Peterborough.

He eventually went into non-league football, playing for teams such as Woking, Billericay Town and St Albans City.

Micah decided to play for Jamaica at an international level and made 17 appearances from 2001 and 2004.

Since 2020, Tyrique’s dad has taken on the role of QPR Under-18s manager.

Tyrique has played for clubs including Colchester, Dagenham, Dartford and Dulwich Hamlet.

His most recent team is on-league Lewes in the Isthmian League.

Love Island will return on ITV2 and ITVX from 9 pm on Wednesday, June 7.