During the second episode of the summer edition of the ITV2 dating show, the islanders were forced to get to know each other a little better when Molly received an important text from the showrunners.

The text told the contestants: "Islanders, It’s time to find out each other’s secret stories in today’s challenge. #DontJudgeABookByItsCover #TellingTales”

The Love Island villa was then divided for a girls v boys challenge of 'Wary Tales' in which a teacher islander appeared through the window of a magical castle before bursting open the drawbridge door.

Zachariah's about to become Mr. Steal Your Girl... but who will this hot new Bombshell choose to couple up with?



Drop your predictions and tune in at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX to find out #LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 6, 2023

They then slid down a slippery woodland path and grabbed a number of keys to unlock books containing the secrets of their fellow villa residents.

They then snogged the person who they thought the secret was from.

Love Island fans hit out at 'disgusting' Tyrique Hyde for comment after 100 body count secret revealed

The boys are just having a really nice time 😌 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/k2vz1YvZIH — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 6, 2023

Love Island star Tyrique Hyde was called "disgusting" by viewers of the ITV dating show after his secret of no longer keeping track of his 'body count' after reaching 100 was revealed.

When asked about this, he remarked: "Pulling and shagging is all I know"

This disgusted some of the girls and was slammed by viewers of the show with one writing: "100?!?! Why would he share that."

One fan said of his remark: "come on bro that’s the worst response."

Another added: "A hundred plus body count at 22 is too crazy and disgusting. Ewwwwww."

One user chimed in with: "Disgusted Tyrique you know."

Love Island will return on ITV2 and ITVX from 9 pm on Wednesday, June 7.