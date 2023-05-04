Swash arrived in the South African jungle on Tuesday evening (May 2) alongside former Eastenders cast mate Dean Gaffney to try as they attempt to win the title of I’m A Celeb ‘legend’.

Before the duo could enter the camp, they had to take part in a drinking trial to earn individual treats for the rest of the campmates.

Apologies in advance if you have a weak stomach 🔊 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/0RaAINnhVf — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) May 3, 2023

Viewers were equally amused and disgusted, as one person posted on Twitter: “Can't sleep so catchin up on #ImACeleb never thought I'd be tryin not to wake the street by weepin' laughing into a cushion at Dean Gaffney & 'action man' Joe Swash projectile vommin thru that trial!”

Stacey Solomon updates fans on Joe Swash’s I’m A Celeb… South Africa journey

The Sort Your Life Out presenter posted a series of stories on Instagram last night (May 3), giving fans an update as she began her night-time routine sitting on her bed.

She explained: “I’m going to sort myself out and get ready to watch Joe in the jungle. We’re going to sit and watch it tonight in bed.

“I’ll be honest with you, both of us forgot he was even in it so we missed it yesterday."

Solomon laughed: “We are going to catch up today. He filmed it so long ago and we’ve both got baby brain right now and completely forgot about it.”

As she continued to massage her face with some facial oils, she said: "Now I'm going to watch Joe in the jungle. Hopefully he's doing a really awful trial. I'm a bad wife."

Who is I’m A Celeb… South Africa contestant Joe Swash?





Swash played the popular character Mickey Miller on Eastenders from 2003 until 2008 – he briefly returned to the soap during a guest appearance in September 2011.

He won the eighth series of I’m A Celeb… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2008 and was crowned king of the jungle.

The BBC soap star featured alongside George Takei, Martina Navratilova, Esther Rantzen and many others.

On entering the jungle this week, Swash said: "I’m A Celebrity holds a big place in my heart. I won it and I was lucky enough to go on to present the spin-off series on ITV2 for 10 years.

“I met Stacey whilst I was out in Australia and me and Stacey have now married and we have had kids. Doing the all-stars series is closure. It finishes off the circle.

When asked about Solomon’s reaction to his return to the jungle, he added: “Stacey is over the moon about me doing it. The jungle holds a big part in both our hearts.

“Without the jungle, we wouldn’t have each other. In a way, we owe it to the jungle to say goodbye."

I’m A Celeb… South Africa airs on ITV1 and ITX on weekdays from 9pm.