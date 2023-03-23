Noughties favourites Busted have confirmed that they are reunited 20 years after they made their debut.
The What I go to School for and Air Hostess singers will be heading out on a 15-show tour with special guests Hanson and even releasing a new album.
It comes after Matt Willis, 39, Charlie Simpson, 37, and James Bourne, 39, teased fans with a cryptic Instagram post earlier in the week.
The group sent fans wild after they shared a social media video featuring a HS cassette tape being inserted into a retro TV unit.
Busted is back! Tickets for our 20th Anniversary Greatest Hits tour with special guests @hansonmusic go on sale 31st March. Head to https://t.co/ECzYnYLbV1 for early access pre-sale. A decade is a long time, two decades is an even longer time. We can't wait to see you. #Busted20 pic.twitter.com/bQQ2rJ9kvV— Busted (@Busted) March 23, 2023
The clip showed some static before the band's logo appeared on the screen.
The Year 3000 singers will perform across the UK in September with dates in Plymouth, Cardiff, Glasgow, Leeds and more.
Busted is also set to release an album featuring new versions of their most popular songs which is set to star other 2000s bands All Time Low and McFly.
23/03/23 #Busted20 https://t.co/mUhOcZxy9k pic.twitter.com/tjTBPtUn88— Busted (@Busted) March 22, 2023
Busted 2023 reunion tour dates
Here is when Busted will be touring the UK in September:
- September 2 – Plymouth, Pavilions
- September 3 – Cardiff, International Arena
- September 5 – Swansea, Arena
- September 6 – Bournemouth, BIC
- September 7 – Brighton, Centre
- September 9 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- September 10 – London, The O2
- September 12 – Bridlington, Spa
- September 15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- September 16 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- September 17 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
- September 19 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
- September 20 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- September 22 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- September 24 – Manchester, AO Arena
How to get Busted Reunion tour tickets
You won't have long to wait if you're hoping to secure Busted tickets (and a nostalgia trip) either.
Tickets are going on sale at 9 am on March 31 via the Ticketmaster website.
Fans can also sign up to Busted’s mailing list to receive access to a pre-sale from 9 am on March 29.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here