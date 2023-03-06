The show features Jamie Oliver demonstrating how to cook certain meals, that all cost just under £1 a portion.

This is done by comparing the price of hundreds of items at four major supermarkets.

In the first episode of the new series, Jamie showed viewers how to create a chicken roast that was costed at 96p per person, a pancake batter-based dish with layers of spinach, ham and cheese and a pizza that doesn't even need you to turn on the oven.

A NEW SERIES of #JamiesOnePoundWonders starts TONIGHT @Channel4 at 8pm! Here's a preview of what's in store



This is Jamie's NO-OVEN pizza

Under £1 per portion ✅

Ready in 10 mins ✅

No oven needed ✅

https://t.co/1PIzXmzvBT pic.twitter.com/DYnc0IVUMO

How did viewers react to Jamie Oliver's £1 pan pizza dish?





Jamie Oliver showed how you can easily make your own pizza at home, without even having to turn your oven on, which is aimed to save money on electricity costs.

The full recipe can be found by signing up on the Jamie Oliver website here, with a portion cost of 80p per person.

The main gist of the dish was placing dough in a pan instead of it going in the oven and adding toppings as you go.

One person replied to Jamie's Twitter account with an image of them having cooked the dish, saying "Perfect dinner tonight".

Another replied calling the dish "fantastic" and someone else said, "Sounds good Jamie!"

One other Twitter user was very complimentary, saying: "Mmmmmmmmm……and it’s vegetarian!….How does the roof of your mouth withstand all that heat!"

Jamie's £1 Wonders is available to watch on All4 and on Channel 4 live on Mondays at 8pm