The show features Jamie Oliver demonstrating how to cook certain meals, that all cost just under £1 a portion.

This is done by comparing the price of hundreds of items at four major supermarkets.

In the first episode of the new series, Jamie showed viewers how to create a chicken roast that was costed at 96p per person, a pancake batter-based dish with layers of spinach, ham and cheese and a pizza that doesn't even need you to turn on the oven.

What did viewers think of Jamie Oliver's £1 Wonders show?





Whilst some of the recipes received praise online, not all reaction was very complimentary of the programme.

One viewer posted on Twitter: "Watching @jamieoliver, feeling very patronised by his £1 wonder programme

"With the amount of cooking shows he does throughout the year I’d be surprised if he ever spent 1p on food for his family in his multi million pound house and kitchen. Never felt this way before about him."

Another wrote: "Nice effort and love @jamieoliver but so far #JamiesOnePoundWonders doesn't include the energy costs, or the cost of my time, 'cause no, I'm not rolling individual chicken thighs."

Meanwhile, someone else commented: "It might be £1 a portion, but you'll have spent ten times that on cooking it all!"

Some criticism was aimed at the programme seemingly not taking into consideration the cost to cook the meal, nevermind the ingredients.

However, some also were not particularly impressed with what meals were shown.

One person posted: "#JamiesOnePoundWonders missing the mark tonight hating these "simple" "cheap" recipes so far and they are carb loaded."

Despite some of the criticism, there were plenty of people that were defending Jamie's suggestions.

WINNER WINNER TIME-SAVING #ROASTDINNER!!

One user tweeted: "Just sitting here being triggered by people and bots slagging off Jamie Oliver’s latest attempt at doing something positive and helpful. ‘Actually, you can’t get three onions for 19p so he’s the devil’ etc."

Another put: "I'm enjoying #JamiesOnePoundWonders but lots of people seem to be watching just to moan about it."

Meanwhile another said: "#JamiesOnePoundWonders is actually genius - we spend a large portion of our free time watching cookery programmes, but this is one of the few that has made Mr McCahill say "I reckon I could do that". Win win - save money, get my dinner made."

