Star of noughties band S Club 7 Hannah Spearritt has revealed she was homeless during Christmas.

The singer and actress shared that her partner, Adam Thomas and their two children had to live in a friend’s office.

Sharing that the family had just a few days to leave their home after the landlord decided to sell the property, according to The Sun.

Spearritt described the situation as “stressful” after the family lived in four temporary homes in the last six months.

Speaking in an interview with The Sun, the S Club 7 star said: “Our landlord needed the money and the property sold so fast. We ended up with under two days to leave.

“What screwed us is we didn’t have time to find another place. We had somewhere over Christmas but ran out of time before we could move in. It was just a couple of weeks.

“We were allowed to stay in our friend’s office. We just used it as our living room.

“It was extra space. It was stressful but you deal with it, don’t you? Especially with the kids.”

Spearritt was a member of the hit band alongside members Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens and Tina Barrett.

With hits including Don’t Stop Moving, Bring It All Back, and Never Had A Dream Come True, the band made £50 million during their time together, with Spearritt at one point earning £150,000 a year.

However, the pop star shared that although S Club 7 saw fame, it didn’t make the band millionaires.

As she said: “People think we must all be millionaires but sadly it’s just not true. It was what it was and we enjoyed ourselves at the time.”

Spearritt also told The Sun she had come down with an illness that had left her bedbound, while she and her partner’s new cafe venture had also stalled.

S Club 7 previously announced reunion shows with one taking place at London’s O2 Arena this autumn.

But Spearritt is the only original group member not to sign up but did tell The Sun that there was still a chance she would join her bandmates for the comeback shows but that it was dependent on her health.