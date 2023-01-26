The BBC is looking for new families to join Stacey Solomon on Sort Your Life Out.

If your house is in need of decluttering, this show could be ideal for you.

We often gather lots of things over the years and if you’ve accumulated more things than you know what to do with, why not let Stacey Solomon and the team help organise the contents of your house?

You’ll be able to condense the things you don’t need, create hidden storage ideas and come up with ways to save time and money in the future.

Imagine your entire home contents laid out before you and you decide what to keep and what to lose! Fronted by @StaceySolomon @BBCOne’s home makeover show #sortyourlifeout is back and looking for people in need of a supersize sort out. Apply here: https://t.co/UxnIOH8v5S pic.twitter.com/CB52gIevQ7 — BBC Casting (@BBC_Casting) January 25, 2023

To find out more about the show and to apply, you can visit the BBC website.

How to apply for Sort Your Life Out

If you need help with organising your home, why not apply for the show?

Those who want to apply must be aged 18 or over and complete the online application form.

Applications close at 23.59 on April 28, 2023.