Ford has confirmed its iconic Fiesta model, widely believed to be the most popular car ever sold in the UK, will be dropped after 46 years on sale.

The car maker announced the model’s demise as it continues plans to become fully electric.

By the end of June 2023, Fiestas will stop being produced in the brand’s factory in Cologne, Germany.

The Fiesta first arrived in 1976 and Ford has now produced more than 22 million examples of this supermini across nine generations, which has proven popular over the years to a broad audience, from learner drivers through to families.

What the actual … ! Who bloody stupid idea is it to axe the @ford Fiesta after 46 years..? 😡 pic.twitter.com/MMNrNzwIEj — Mike Brewer (@mikebrewer) October 25, 2022

Ford will also top producing the S-Max and Galaxy people carriers in April 2023.

In a statement, Ford said: “At Ford in Europe, we are accelerating our efforts to go all-in on electrification with our passenger vehicles being fully electric by 2030 – and all vehicles across our Ford portfolio by 2035.

“As we get ready to transition to an electric future, we will discontinue production of S-Max and Galaxy in Valencia, Spain in April 2023 and discontinue Fiesta production in Cologne, Germany by end of June 2023.”

Ford currently only sells two EVs in Europe – the Mustang Mach-E SUV and E-Transit van – but is set to introduce three new passenger vehicles and four commercial vehicles in Europe by 2024. The firm says it plans to sell ‘more than 600,000 electric vehicles’ in Europe by 2026.

The discontinuation of the Fiesta follows similar news about long-running Ford models. Production of the Mondeo came to an end earlier in 2022, while the Focus is also set to be axed by 2025, though this date could be brought forwards.