Lauren Goodger has asked for “time to grieve and heal” following the heath of her baby.

The star of ITV2 reality show The Only Way Is Essex, made the heartbreaking announcement on Sunday after daughter, Lorena’ passed away shortly after the birth.

This is the star’s second child with boyfriend Charles Drury.

Lauren wrote in an Instagram post that she would not “go into detail right now” over her daughter’s death, but that there was “nothing wrong with her”.

She added: “Lorena R.I.P 08.07.22 she was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister @babylarose.x.

A source close to Lauren said: “It’s been such a shock for the couple but the NHS has been amazing. Friends are rallying around and they have a good support network.

“It will be tough for them. They need time to grieve and heal.”

Lauren Goodger pleaded for privacy on social media to grieve the loss of her child.

She added: “I am back home from hospital Me & Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven’t said my goodbye yet.

“Please can I ask photographers to respect our privacy right now as we have a lot of grieving to do and funeral organising that I just need this time & with my baby girl Larose she is my rock that’s getting me through this or I wouldn’t survive…

“I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day … My [angel emoji] Lorena I love you so much.”