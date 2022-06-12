Love Island couple Olivia and Alex Bowen have shared a sweet family photo following the arrival of their first child.

The pair, who got together on the ITV reality dating show in 2016, are celebrating the birth of a baby boy Abel Jacob Bowen.

Born on Friday (June 10), proud mum shared the news on her Instagram channel alongside the words, “You are everything.”

In a post on Instagram, Alex added: “Abel Jacob Bowen, but you can call him AJ … The day our lives changed for the better 10/06/22.”

Celebrity friends including Love Island narrator Ian Stirling, Saturdays singer and I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! star Frankie Bridge and former The Only Way Is Essex star Danielle Armstrong were among those sending their congratulations.

Former Love Island cast members spanning different series including Katie Salmon, Sam Bird and Chloe Crowhurst also sent their well-wishes.

Olivia and Alex came second on Love Island to Nathan Massey and Cara Delahoyde, but that didn't stop their relationship blossoming.

They got engaged in 2017 and were married on September 15, 2018. In January 2022, they announced they were expecting their first child.

Remaining firm fans of reality TV, in 2017 the couple appeared on an episode of Say Yes to the Dress before filming TLC programmes, Olivia and Alex Said Yes, the following year.

You can keep up with the current series of Love Island on ITV2 and via the ITV Hub. The next episode airs at 9pm this evening.