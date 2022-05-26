Andy Fletcher, Depeche Mode’s keyboardist, has died at the age of 60.

Fletcher, who was nicknamed “Fletch”, founded the band in Basildon in 1980.

Two years ago, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In a statement posted on social media, Depeche Mode said: “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher.

“Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.

“Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”

Tributes flood in for Andy Fletcher, keyboardist of Depeche Mode, who has died aged 60

Lol Tolhurst tweeted: “Very sad news today. Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode has passed. I knew Andy and considered him a friend. We crossed many of the same pathways as younger men . My heart goes out to his family, bandmates, and DM fans. RIP Fletch.”

Another Twitter user tweeted: “Sad to hear of the passing of the Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher.

“I enjoy Depeche Mode’s music.

“R.I.P”

Very sad news today. Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode has passed. I knew Andy and considered him a friend. We crossed many of the same pathways as younger men . My heart goes out to his family, bandmates, and DM fans. RIP Fletch. — Lol Tolhurst (@LolTolhurst) May 26, 2022

With two emojis, another tweeted: “Since my childhood am I a big fan of Depeche Mode and I don't have the right words to say at the moment...

“Rest in peace Andy Fletcher.”