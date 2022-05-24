Gemma Collins has withdrawn from the UK tour of the smash West end hit musical Chicago.

The Only Way Is Essex star was to take to the stage in the starring role as Mama Morton from the end of May.

Collins, 41, was set to perform at the Sunderland Empire Theatre with the popular musical opening on May 31

She announced that she would be joining the Chicago cast back in March with an on-theme Instagram post.

Gemma Collins withdraws from Chicago starring role

Collins was expected to perform at venues across England and Wales including Cardiff, Sunderland, Oxford and more.

In a statement given to The Sun, a spokesperson for Chicago confirmed the news: “Gemma Collins’ management have informed the producers of Chicago she will no longer be appearing in the UK Tour of the show due to a knee injury.

“The Producers of Chicago wish Gemma all the best for the future.”

Gemma scored the starring role back in March,

A source told The Sun: “Gemma is absolutely gutted she’s had to pull out of Chicago.

“She has been in floods of tears and is inconsolable.

Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway and West End history with an incredible six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards as well as a Grammy.