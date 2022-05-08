Stacey Solomon has teased fans in her Bafta outfit in a loving tribute post to her husband Joe Swash that looks like a 'secret wedding'.

The Loose Women star, 32, took to Instagram on Sunday night, sharing a heartfelt picture of the couple in their glad rags.

Stacey, who was nominated for her BBC DIY show Sort Your Life Out, gushed on the social media app about the former EastEnders actor.

Captioning the post, the media personality wrote: "Here we go… Off to the Baftas with my best friend. Couldn’t do any of it without you.

"Never felt so nervous & proud No matter what I’m so grateful to even have been nominated. Never ever ever did I think I’d be saying that.

Solomon added:"Thank you all for your constant kindness and support To the moon and back Happy Sunday everyone. Lots of love from your bafta nominated neat freak."

Fans rushed to Stacey's comments to share their love for the couple and her outfit.

One user said:" You look amazing Stacey!! "

While another Instagram fan wrote: "Had to read the caption…..thought you had got married! Looking lovely Stacey and Joe too."

A third added:" At first glance I thought you’d had a secret wedding!"

While a fourth fan commented:" It’s like a sneak peak of the wedding beautiful! Xxx".

The former X Factor star and TV presenter Swash have been dating since 2015.

Speaking to the Loose Women panel, Stacey revealed that she hoped to get married to the actor in July 2022 in the back garden of their Essex home, Pickle Cottage.