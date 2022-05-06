With another Bank Holiday ticked off for 2022, we wouldn’t be surprised if you’ve been inspired to redecorate your entire house or switch up the garden just after having a minor declutter or organise while being away from work.

The question is, where do you start when there’s plenty of jobs to be done and you’re undecided which colour paint to go for?

If this sounds all too familiar, we think we might be able to help.

Frenchic Paint has launched a further 35 shades of wall paint so this could be a good place to start for those of us who are desperate to decorate.

UK Bank Holidays to look forward to in 2022

The eco-friendly chalk paint brand originally launched a total of 35 wall paints, including bold hues and chic tones and now has a further 35 to choose from for those ready to pick up a paint brush.

Eventually, the range will be 150 shades of wall paint strong.

The new colours include Constance Moss, Dream Catcher, Earthy, Goose and Macaroon plus more.

If you’ve never used this paint before, you might be wondering what it's like.

(Top left) Goose (bottom left) Dream Catcher (middle) Macaroon (top right) Little Duckle (bottom right) Earthy. (Frenchic/Canva)

Frenchic Chalk Wall Paint is a velvety and luxurious paint option that's practical around the home.

It’s ultra-matte with excellent coverage as well as durable, breathable and scrubbable, with the brand saying it can be applied in 1-2 coats.

You can buy the Chalk Wall Paint for £42.95 per 2.5L tin via the Frenchic website.

(Top left - clockwise) Pinky, Silver Birch, Swayed and Santorini (Frenchic/Canva)

Stacey Solomon transforms Pickle Cottage with these Frenchic products

Stacey Solomon has used Frenchic products to transform her home, known as Pickle Cottage.

After sanding her stairs, she used a thin layer of Frenchic’s Creme De La Creme and a layer of the brand’s Browning Wax on top to give her staircase a natural wood look.

If you’d like to do the same, the Browning Wax is available to buy for £15.95 and you’ll find Creme De La Creme on the website for £19.95.