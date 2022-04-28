Stacey Solomon has shared an adorable update with fans of her baby daughter Rose.

The Loose Women star, 32, took to Instagram on Thursday night, sharing a heartwarming video of Rose's first words.

Stacey gushed on Instagram that her daughter with husband Joe Swash said "Mumma" rather than "Dadda".

The television personality was particularly excited because Rose is the first of her children to say Mumma as her first word.

Stacey joked in the announcement that despite "secretly whispered mumma in their ears hoping they would learn it first", her three sons all said Dadda first.

In the post, the popular presenter wrote: "M U M M A.The best feeling in the world. Rose has said her first word. And it’s Mumma. My heart is so full. Coming home from work to this was just the best.

"All of the boys said Dadda first no matter how many times i secretly whispered mumma in their ears hoping they would learn it first. Happy Thursday everyone. I hope this makes you smile as much as it has me tonight. Well done Rosey Posey, Mumma loves you so much."

It seems the sweet video of Rose has melted everyone's hearts with many taking to Stacey's comments.

With two heart-eyed emojis, one user commented: "Ahhhhh love her so cute."

Another fan added: "Oh my! So, so magical. What a gorgeous post."

While a third said: "Stop it. Cutest video ever she’s so cute xxx"