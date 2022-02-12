ITV's new talent show Starstruck will air its first episode this weekend, with singer Olly Murs hosting the programme.
A Radio Times description of the show says: "Olly Murs hosts a contest in which teams of superfans are transformed into their music idols before stepping onto the stage to sing one of their biggest hits.
"A panel featuring Adam Lambert, Sheridan Smith, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford decide their favourite of the night before the voting audience pick just one person to go through to the series final."
Speaking about the show Murs said: “I always wanted to do something new and find something that matches my personality, something where I can be me and cheeky.
“I wanted it to be something light hearted and entertaining.
“I think that’s where Starstruck ticks all of the boxes. It was a match made in heaven in terms of what I wanted to do. It’s just a fun show to be a part of and everyone on it is great to work with.”
When will ITV's Starstruck be on TV?
The first episode will air on ITV1 from 8.30pm to 9.40pm on Saturday, February 12.
It will have six episodes in total airing at the same time on the upcoming Saturdays.
