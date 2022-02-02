Stacey Solomon's home makeover show Sort Your Life Out has been renewed for a second six-episode series on the BBC.

The first series aired in November 2021 and saw families’ lives completely transformed by Stacey and her team.

The concept of the show is that houses are emptied of every possession and laid before each family so they can decide what stays, plus what must be discarded, sold or recycled.

After that Stacey's team of Robert Bent, Dilly Carter and Iwan Carrington transform the living space in time for the possessions to be moved back in, and the big reveal.

Stacey tweeted about the news of a second series saying: "So so happy to say that we get to make a whole new series of Sort Your Life Out!

So so happy to say that we get to make a whole new series of Sort Your Life Out! Thank you for loving it so much we get this opportunity 😭 It was my absolute dream job so thank you thank you thank you 🖤 I can’t wait to do it all again 🙏🏼🤩 https://t.co/c0ozKInFA5 — Stacey Solomon (@StaceySolomon) February 1, 2022

"Thank you for loving it so much we get this opportunity It was my absolute dream job so thank you thank you thank you I can’t wait to do it all again."

BBC Commissioning Editor, Beejal-Maya Patel sais: “Sort Your Life Out is perfect television. These heart-warming stories of families overwhelmed by possessions and reluctant to let go of the past, is something we can all relate to.

"Stacey, Dilly, Rob and Iwan do such a sensational job of not only revamping the house, but of transforming the families lives for the long-term. I’m thrilled we’ll get to see it return for a second series.”