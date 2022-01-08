Stacey Solomon has revealed what her partner Joe Swash took from the I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! set when he was on the programme.

The former EastEnders star was crowned King of the Jungle back in 2008 - two years before Stacey also won the show.

Stacey had been turning a room in their house into a man cave for Swash's 40th birthday, and had gotten his mum to bring over some special items.

In an video posted on her Instagram stories she shared what had been brought over.

She said: "I really wanted to put like load of Joe's special memories and achievements up wherever I can, so his mum came round today as she's been saving a load of his memories and looking after them.

Stacey Solomon had been turning a room into a man cave for partner Joe Swash for his 40th birthday(PA Features Archive/Press Association Images)

"She brought round Joe's jungle hat, how cool, and his staff from when he won.

"We weren't even allowed to bring this home when I did the jungle so I don't know how he got this.

"He probably wasn't allowed to take it home either, so apologies in advance I'm a Celeb!"

Another one of the items from the show that Swash took home was a star that contestants could earn from completing challenges.