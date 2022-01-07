Stacey Solomon has buried her beloved dog Theo who passed away in late December.
Sharing the news on her Instagram stories, the TV presenter put together a memorial area for the late pet.
Using her crafty skills to create a vase with the phrase 'Theo's Food' printed and re-purposing her food bowl to create a candle dish.
She also shared that Theo will be laid to rest under a magnolia tree in the garden of Pickle Cottage which she called "the most beautiful tree in the garden".
A memorial plaque was also made for the family dog, and Stacey even moved the bench closure to Theo's resting place so she "can sit and have a cuppa with her."
Stacey also has pet dog Peanut who has missed Theo a lot over the last week and is seen standing calmly in front of Theo's memorial plaque.
The mum of four shared the news of Theo's passing just a few days after Christmas saying " I miss you so much already. My little girl. But oh my goodness the memories and the love you brought into our lives."
Ending the sweet message with "Too the moon and back Theo, Forever, Sleep tight my beautiful little lady."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment