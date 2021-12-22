Former The Only Way is Essex star, Mark Wright has said he is "cancer-free" after a 12cm tumour was removed from his armpit.

The 34-year-old told his fans of the news on a video on his Instagram, saying he had "got the all-clear" and that he feels "so, so lucky" but did say the health scare had been a "terribly worrying time."

The news comes after Wright spent the last two weeks recovering from the operation to remove the tumour.

Saying that he "got the news the other day that it is all clear, it's cancer-free... it's in the past, we move one."

Wright had originally shared photos of himself in the operating theatre and the tumour after it was removed.

The star also said that he saw another specialist, a breast consultant for a second opinion and had an MRI scan before seeing a sarcoma specialist.

After the operation, Wright said he felt anxious and worried saying that: "I’ve had the worry and the anxiety of what this could have been and from staying in and recovering leaving me feeling a little bit low and not very motivated."

But he has said he hopes to be fully recovered by January 1 as he is "still a little sore" but promises he will "be back in the game" soon.