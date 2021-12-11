Anna Firth has been selected by the Conservative Party as their candidate in the Southend West by-election to succeed Sir David Amess.
Earlier this year Sir David was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea on October 15
Ms Firth, a councillor in Sevenoaks District Council, said: “It is an honour to have been selected as the Conservative candidate for Southend West by local members.
“I want to pay tribute to the work of Sir David Amess and I will work tirelessly to carry on his legacy.
Congratulations to @Anna_Firth, our new @Conservatives candidate in Southend West.— Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) December 11, 2021
Anna will be a strong local champion for Southend West and continue to build on the work done by Sir David Amess. pic.twitter.com/x6JUwUgyhJ
“I will focus on realising the benefits of City status, protecting and improving services at Southend hospital and helping to build back better from the pandemic.”
Oliver Dowden, Conservative Party chairman, said: “I’m delighted that Anna Firth has been selected as our by-election candidate in Southend West.
READ MORE: What does city status mean now that Southend will be one?
“Anna will be a strong local champion for Southend West and continue to build on the work done by Sir David Amess.”
The Labour Party, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Reform UK have all said previously they will not field a candidate in this by-election.
UKIP and the British Freedom Party will each field a candidate.
Southend West has been held by the Conservatives since its creation in 1950, with Sir David elected on an increased majority of more than 14,400 votes at the 2019 general election.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment