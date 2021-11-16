ITV have reportedly decided on Eamonn Holmes’ replacement on This Morning after the veteran presenter signed for GB News.

Rylan Clarke has been tipped to replace Eamonn with the 33-year-old Essex star already popular with ITV bosses.

Rylan shot to fame on the X Factor and has gone on to build an impressive presenting career.

Rylan has experience presenting the daytime show, famously presenting alongside ex-husband Dan a few years ago.

Rylan is a ‘big hit’ with ITV viewers

"In a dream world they’d also love Rylan to come back,” a source told OK! Magazine.

"He’s a big hit with viewers and had a great rapport with Rochelle Humes when they presented the show together in 2019."

They added: "Rylan left the TM family in 2019 and it was a big blow, they’d love him back."

It follows a tough year for Rylan who recently split with his husband and has taken time away from TV roles as a result.