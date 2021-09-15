Flower walls are Tiktok’s most popular new DIY trend with celebrities and influencers on the platform racing to try it.

It looks like the Stacey Solomon effect has struck again because the trend has over 33 million views on the app, according to a Confused.com study.

The Loose Women star shared her savvy DIY skills on her Instagram stories back in July before the birth of her daughter.

Until now, flower walls have been reserved for special occasions like baby showers and weddings.

Stacey Solomon showing off her stunning flower all designs. Credit: PA

They are surprisingly easy to create and they make a eye-catching feature on a budget.

We recommend using fake flowers which will save you money without losing the stunning effect.

You can buy fake flowers online in bulk which means you can design your flower wall any way you like.

Popular flower choices include roses and peonies since they come in a wide range of colours including pretty pastel shades that will brighten up your Instagram feed.

How to make a flower wall

Items needed:

Fake or real flowers with at least 3 inch stems

Wire mesh (sized dependent on how large you’d like the wall)

Garden wire

Wall hanger

Steps: