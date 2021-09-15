Flower walls are Tiktok’s most popular new DIY trend with celebrities and influencers on the platform racing to try it.
It looks like the Stacey Solomon effect has struck again because the trend has over 33 million views on the app, according to a Confused.com study.
The Loose Women star shared her savvy DIY skills on her Instagram stories back in July before the birth of her daughter.
Until now, flower walls have been reserved for special occasions like baby showers and weddings.
They are surprisingly easy to create and they make a eye-catching feature on a budget.
We recommend using fake flowers which will save you money without losing the stunning effect.
You can buy fake flowers online in bulk which means you can design your flower wall any way you like.
Popular flower choices include roses and peonies since they come in a wide range of colours including pretty pastel shades that will brighten up your Instagram feed.
How to make a flower wall
Items needed:
Fake or real flowers with at least 3 inch stems
Wire mesh (sized dependent on how large you’d like the wall)
Garden wire
Wall hanger
Steps:
- Arrange the flowers into piles of the same colour, so you can evenly distribute them as you build out your flower wall.
- Starting from the outside, thread the flowers through the metal mesh panel and secure them as you go along using the garden wire to help hold them in place.
- Work your way inwards, making sure to vary the colours so there’s a natural mix of colours.
- Once your panel is full, add your choice of wall hanger and secure this to the back of the panel, so you can attach it to the wall or the rail (depending on where you'd like your flower wall to go).
