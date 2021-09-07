The Galvin Green Man in Chelmsford was named as the best pub in the UK, after the venue snapped up the top accolade at the National Pub & Bar Awards.

Essex-born brothers Chris and Jeff Galvin refurbished and opened the pub in 2016, and have managed to achieve great things with it.

It was commended for its first-class delivery of food, drink, service and all-round pub experience.

It’s also one of the oldest pubs in Essex, having been built in 1341, and its location in the countryside with the River Chelmer running through its beer garden doesn’t exactly hurt its charm.

Chris was incredibly proud of the achievement, describing it as “fantastic” to be recognised.

He said: “Everyone’s a winner here, but I’m particularly proud of our head chef Chris Ball, and general manager Katie MacKay who runs a really tight ship.

“It’s all about looking after our locals and anyone that visits. We try our best day in, day out.

“It’s important to mention our suppliers, who have been on the same difficult journey and often get forgotten. They redoubled their efforts when we reopened,” he added.

Katie MacKay, the general manager at Galvin Green Man, added: “Winning this award showcases everything we’ve been doing for so long, and it’s amazing.

“We have a fantastic team, an incredible community and brilliant suppliers. We love what we do, so it’s great to know that other people love it too.”

Before having received the main award, Galvin Green Man had been recognised as one of the 15 pubs named best in its own region

As is the case each year, there were 94 pubs and bars represented at the awards, each one having been previously announced as the best in their county. From these, 15 Regional Winners were selected (see below) before Galvin Green Man was crowned the National Winner.