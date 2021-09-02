Iconic Swedish band ABBA are to make a special live stream announcement today.

Rumours have been rife about the band with fans speculating over a new album and tour dates for the first time in 39 years.

A social media page entitled ‘ABBA Voyage’ was created sparking mass debate among fans of the iconic 70s quartet.

The band made up of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Anderssn and Anni-Frid Lyngstad reunited in 2016 after their split in 1983.

The ABBA voyage project launched last week (August 26) although it is not yet known whether the band are teasing new music, a new tour or both.

The live announcement on YouTube will broadcast today (September 2) at 17:45 UK time with fans already asking questions in the comments, nine hours ahead of the live stream.

Watch ABBA Voyage – Live

Will there be a new ABBA tour?





The Sun reported last week that ABBA Voyage will be their ground-breaking new tour that will feature holograms of their younger selves beamed onto the stage.

A source told the newspaper: “Bjorn, Benny, Agnetha and Anni-Frid will all be there on the opening night.

“And they will finally unveil their Abba-tars, which are like holograms of themselves.

“The show will feature the Abba-tars performing and speaking to the audience. It will be like taking a step back in time for those watching.

“Fans should hold on to their hats because this is going to be one wild ride.”

Yesterday they reported that the performance will be taking place in a purpose-built 3,000-capacity venue in the Olympic Park in Stratford, East London. It will supposedly open next Spring.

A new album is also rumoured to be in the works, with all being revealed on the ABBA Voyage accounts next Thursday September 2nd.

Billboards have also appeared in London, teasing the announcement further.

The band became one of the most commercially successful acts on the history of popular music topping worldwide charts in the 70s with hits like Dancing Queen and are the inspriation behind the musical Mamma Mia! which has toured worldwide.

In 1974 the band became the fir Swedish act to win the Eurovision Song Contest with Waterloo.

In 2005, during the competitions 50th anniversary celebrations, the song was voted the best in the competition's history.