Filming for Katie Price’s new Channel 4 show ‘mucky mansion’ has reportedly been delayed after filming crew were turned away by police after the stars alleged assault.

The former glamour model needed hospital treatment after receiving an injury to her face.

Man released on police bail

A man arrested after Katie Price was injured in an alleged attack has been released on police bail.

A force spokesman said on Tuesday: “A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour has been released on bail until September 20.”

Katie Price was reportedly discharged from hospital on Monday.

Channel 4 filming delayed

Filming crew turned up on Monday morning only to be turned away by police.

As source told The Sun: “Katie and Carl were due to continue filming their Channel 4 show about renovating her so-called Mucky Mansion on Monday morning but obviously that had to be halted.”

They added: “With every happening throughout the night, no-one had time to tell production.

“At 9am this morning hair and make-up arrived to find no one at the property and then police arrived. They were totally in the dark about what was going on.”

Katie Price issues statement on ‘assault’

The mother-of-five said in a statement to The Sun newspaper: “I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital.

“I’m still all dazed.

“I’m devastated.

“I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.”

It has been a difficult two years for Ms Price, who was declared bankrupt in 2019.

She last year told a hearing at a specialist insolvency and companies court in London that she had “lost everything” and suffered a “bad breakdown” in 2019, following which she spent five weeks in The Priory.

Ms Price, formerly known as Jordan, was once said to be worth more than £40 million.