Coronavirus experts are warning people to remain vigilant over 21 Covid symptoms – even if they are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Those who are double-jabbed against Covid-19 should still be aware of 21 symptoms that could still affect them.

Levels of coronavirus infection remain high across much of the UK, according to the latest data.

Separate figures show the rate of new cases of the virus is currently rising in all four nations, suggesting the sharp fall in Covid-19 cases that had been under way since mid-July has now come to an end.

Prevalence is highest in Northern Ireland, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), where around one in 55 people are estimated to have had Covid-19 last week – unchanged on the previous week and the highest level since late January.

This is followed by England, where the number is around one in 75 people, also unchanged from the previous week.

The ONS said that while the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus in England “continued to be high”, estimates suggest “an overall decreasing trend over the past two weeks”.

In Wales, where around one in 220 people are estimated to have had the virus last week, the trend is described by the ONS as “uncertain”. It is broadly unchanged on one in 230 in the previous week.

Scotland was the only area to see a fall, with ONS estimates suggesting around one in 190 people had Covid-19 in the week to August 7, down from one in 120 in the previous week.

Professor Tim Spector, from King's College London is the Principal Investigator of the PREDICT studies and the ZOE Covid Symptom Study app.

He has previously warned Brits that they need to be aware of additional symptoms not listed by the NHS.

The NHS currently lists three key symptoms of the deadly bug responsible for the global health crisis.

The are a persistent, newly developed cough, a fever or a high temperature, and a sudden loss of taste or smell.

But now Prof Spector has said: "People urgently need to know there are more than just the three classic symptoms.”

21 Covid symptoms to look out for

Here is the full list of 21 symptoms to look out for according Prof Spector: