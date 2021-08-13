KFC has issued a concerning message to fans of its secret blend of 11 herbs and spices across the UK.

The fried chicken chain has warned customers that it is once again running out of food.

Weeks of disruption to distribution across the UK has led to shortages on supermarket shelves, and not it seems KFC is the latest to be affected.

The chicken connoisseurs provided an update on social media.

Posting on Twitter, KFC said: "Just a heads up that across our country, there's been some disruption over the last few weeks - so things may be a little different when you next visit us.

"You might find some items aren't available or our packaging might look a little different to normal.

"We know it's not ideal, but we're working hard to keep things running smoothly."

The situation will remind fans of the fast-food chain of the time KFC famously ran out of chicken.

Back in 2018, the chain was forced to close restaurants due to a chicken shortage.

At the time, KFC said: “The chicken crossed the road, just not to our restaurants…

“We’ve brought a new delivery partner on board, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems – getting fresh chicken out to our restaurants."

It added: “We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours."