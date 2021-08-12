Eastenders star Nina Wadia has been unveiled as the latest star to be taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Nina Wadia OBE is known for starring in the BBC Two sketch show Goodness Gracious Me, Open All Hours spin-off Still Open All Hours, and for playing Zainab Masood in EastEnders, where she won Best Onscreen Partnership and Best Comedy at the British Soap Awards.

Nina has also starred in theatre productions including the Tony award winning The Vagina Monologues, and she recently appeared in the live-action film remake of Aladdin.

In 2021 she received an OBE in the New Year's Honours List for her services to charity and entertainment.

She was revealed as the latest contestant on ITV's Lorraine opposite Christine Lampard on Thursday morning.

Nina joked: "I've always danced like nobody's watching, so if we blindfold the judges I could actually win Strictly 2021."

Scrictly Come Dancing full cast

She becomes the 10th celebrity to be putting their best foot forward for the BBC show.

Actor Greg Wise and Tilly Ramsay, daughter of world famous chef Gordon, were unveiled on Wednesday.

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker and Coronation Street’s Katie McGlynn were also unveiled this week.

CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and former Bake Off winner John Whaite will also be taking to the dancefloor in the BBC One series, with Whaite set to compete as part of the show’s first all-male pairing.

They join the previously announced line-up of TV presenter AJ Odudu, Peep Show’s Robert Webb, McFly star Tom Fletcher and Dragons’ Den investor Sara Davies.