A new website has opened for lovers of the budget high street retailer Primark.

The high street giant has remained closed since January with no online retail branch, meaning customers have been unable to shop for their budget essentials.

Stores across England are expected to reopen on April 12 as part of the second stage of the Prime Minister's 'roadmap' out of lockdown.

Shoppers have been hoping for an online store for years, to no avail.

However, fans of Primark can now count down the moments until they get their next shopping fix with the new website imissprimark.com.

The website has a countdown feature letting Primark shoppers know the days and minutes until shops reopen once more.

Primark fans can now buy and indulge in the fragrance of cotton fresh Primark clothes with a new freshener which promises customers the scent of Primark stores.

Primark is expected to reopen on 12 April (Jacob King/PA)

Imissprimark.com is selling £1.99 car and home fresheners in the shape of Primark's famous black t-shirts to help shopaholics feel connected to their favourite store.

The shop sells a range of air fresheners on their site but the iconic Primark t-shirt is a nod to the high street giant and is reportedly being marketed as a bid to get Primark to open an online shop.

All stores are expected to reopen on April 12, providing the government's four key tests are met.

What are the current tests for easing restrictions?

Each stage will be a minimum of five weeks apart. Four conditions must be met at each stage before proceeding to the next one:

The coronavirus vaccine programme continues to go to plan

Vaccines are sufficiently reducing the number of people dying with the virus or needing hospital treatment

Infection rates do not risk a surge in hospital admissions

New coronavirus variants do not fundamentally change the risk of lifting restrictions.

What can reopen in the next part of stage one of the 'roadmap'?

No earlier than 29 March, people will be allowed to meet outside, either with one other household or within the "rule of six", including in private gardens.

The stay at home rule will end, but the government will urge people to stay local as much as possible.

Outdoor sport facilities will reopen, including golf courses and tennis and basketball courts - formally organised outdoor sports can also restart

Parents and children groups can return but are capped at 15 and must be outdoors. Indoor groups can take place for vulnerable children and where parents need the groups to go to work.

Weddings attended by up to six people can take place in any circumstances.

What can reopen in stage two of the 'roadmap'?

Stage two marks the start of life really getting back to some sort of normality, with all shops reopening and restaurants and pub gardens allowed to serve customers outside.

Beer gardens are expected to reopen no earlier than 12 April (image stock)

Gyms and spas can reopen for individuals and households while hairdressers, beauty salons and other 'close contact services' can reopen.

Domestic holidays in the UK will be permitted, with self-contained accommodation able to reopen for use by members of the same household.

Children will be allowed to attend indoor play activities, with up to 15 parents or guardians allowed to join them

Zoos, theme parks and drive-in cinemas can reopen as well as libraries and community centres.

Weddings attended by up to 15 people will be able to take place.

This is expected to happen no earlier than 12 April.