NEARLY £1 million of cocaine packaged with "Trump" branded American flags has been seized in Harwich International Port.

Border Force officers discovered more than 12 kilos of the class A drug in a lorry load of paper towels after an x-ray scan revealed an anomaly.

A physical search, carried out on January 31, revealed 11 packages in one of the boxes which later tested positive for cocaine.

Each package was wrapped in cellophane and underneath was a printed image of the American flag stamped with the word Trump.

Mick Holmes, Border Force assistant director, said: “This was a substantial detection by my officers who are always on the alert to intercept illegal substances.

"The estimated street value of the cocaine was found to be in excess of £950,000.

Drugs - Cocaine wrapped in the Trump branded American flag packaging

"We work closely with other law enforcement agencies like the National Crime Agency to keep drugs off the streets and bring offenders to justice."

A 27-year-old Polish man was arrested and released under investigation by the National Crime Agency while enquires continue.

Border Force officers use hi-tech search equipment to combat immigration crime and detect banned and restricted goods that smugglers attempt to bring into the country.

They use a range of search techniques including sniffer dogs, carbon dioxide detectors, heartbeat monitors and scanners.

They also use visual searches to find well-hidden stowaways, illegal drugs, firearms and tobacco which would otherwise end up causing harm to local people, business and communities.

Anyone with information about activity they suspect may be linked to smuggling should call the hotline on 0800 59 5000.